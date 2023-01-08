AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8TH: 17°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy start this morning, but when will much of the cloud cover move out? More details below:

TODAY:

Cloudy skies this morning, but skies clear out early in the afternoon as high pressure remains in control of the region. A bit of cloud cover returns later in the evening. Temperatures stay above average, with highs in the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

A slight chance of snow showers in Northern Pennsylvania as a weak low pressure system nears the area. Mostly cloudy for other parts of the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A bit of a repeat when compared to Sunday. Mostly cloudy Monday morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon and high pressure. Highs reach the low 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases due to a cold front moving in slowly from the north. A few lake effect showers may occur near the Finger Lakes. Lows in the upper 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

Mostly cloudy conditions continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as the cold front lingers near the Twin Tiers. Rain showers return Thursday night as a low pressure system from the Midwest interacts with the cold front. This interaction enlarges and intensifies the low, which results in showers lasting until next weekend. Rain and snow showers for Friday, followed by mainly snow showers for Saturday. Temperatures stay above average for the whole week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, TURNING CLOUDY LATER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: STAYING CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MAINLY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

