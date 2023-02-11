TODAY:

Snow flurries move out later this morning, allowing high pressure to build into the region. This leads to decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly clear and dry tonight. Some clouds could build up later overnight as high pressure moves out. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A few streaks of clouds throughout the day as a coastal storm moves near the region. The storm will very likely not hit Binghamton, so conditions remain dry. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Clouds dissipate overnight. Lows drop to the low 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

The workweek begins with thick clouds moving into the region due to a weak frontal system from out west. A few stray showers may affects areas north of the Finger Lakes on Monday afternoon. Clouds move out on Tuesday, allowing clear skies during the day. Cloud cover quickly builds up again on Wednesday, leading to breezy conditions and a chance of showers Thursday and Friday. High temperatures go up and down throughout the week, with the highest temperature near 60 degrees on Thursday.

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SUNNY IN THE AFTERNOON, CLOUDY LATER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 20

