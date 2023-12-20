TODAY:

We are looking at mostly sunny skies and light, variable winds today. Temperatures this morning are very chilly but we warm up slowly into the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, cloud cover increases but we remain dry and quiet. Winds are calm and temperatures are down in the upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will continue to see sunshine until the end of the work week, but cloud cover increases during the day on Friday. This is ahead of a weak disturbance that will likely bring scattered showers into Saturday. We should be dry as we head into the holidays, but showers return as early as the day after Christmas.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46

Have a wonderful day!

