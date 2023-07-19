TODAY:

Sunshine returns today as we are mostly sunny. During the afternoon and evening, a stray pop-up shower is possible. Any showers that develop will be quite isolated and most stay dry.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. Patchy fog develops late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Clouds build on Thursday ahead of showers and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and into the overnight. Due to some heavier pockets of rain, some localized flash flooding is possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers and thunderstorms continue to be widespread Friday. As we go into the weekend, we dry out and sunshine returns. This does not last long as showers and thunderstorms move in for Monday and Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

