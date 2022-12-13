TODAY:

Clouds continue to decrease this morning and gives way to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be slightly below average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, some lake-effect clouds pass through and result in partly cloudy conditions and it will be a cold night.

TOMORROW:

We start off Wednesday mostly sunny before clouds increase late day. This will be ahead of our next weather system. We are dry for midweek and temperatures remain slightly below average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The weather gets more active for the end of the week. An area of low pressure moves in from the west and brings an initial round of precipitation. The first round looks to be snow and a wintry mix. This low pressure moving in from the west weakens and a coastal low develops. As a result, more precipitation moves in. At this vantage point, it looks to be a rain/snow mix as warm air filters in. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for part of the Northern Tier but the rest of the Twin Tiers will likely be added as we get closer to the event.

Behind the system, we see cold air filter in for the weekend and winds are in favor of lake-effect snow showers this weekend. Some of these showers may linger into the start of next week and we still remain below average temperature wise.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/WINTRY MIX LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW MIX LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter