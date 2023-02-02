TODAY:

Passing clouds this morning with sunshine on the way for today. We stay dry today and quiet.

TONIGHT:

Changes move in tonight as an arctic cold front moves through. It brings snow showers, windy conditions, and a drop in temperatures.

TOMORROW:

Dangerous wind chills for Friday into Saturday as temperatures are well below average and winds increase. Stray snow showers linger for Friday as well. General snow accumulation from the snow showers will be light but some places could pick up over an inch. As for Friday night into Saturday, wind chills will be as low as 15 to 20 below zero. This is why a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from Friday into Saturday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Winds stay breezy into the weekend and it is a dry weekend. We also warm up. Temperatures remain above average into the beginning and middle of next week. Clouds hold strong and shower chances start to return for next week.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 5

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 5 LOW: -3

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 17 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter