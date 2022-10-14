Happy Friday! It is a foggy start to the day but this fog will lift by mid-morning. After the fog lifts, we are mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. Overnight, we are mostly clear which allows for temperatures to drop quickly and some patchy frost is possible tonight. Sunshine returns for Saturday but we have a weak cold front moving through during the afternoon and evening. Some stray showers are possible though as the cold front moves through but it will not be a washout.

Another mostly sunny and dry day is in-store for the area on Sunday. Shower chances return for Monday and we hold onto the shower chances into midweek. It is all with an area of low pressure moving in and impacting our region for multiple days. This area of low pressure also brings cooler air into the start of next week and leads to a cooling trend heading into midweek.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY PM SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

