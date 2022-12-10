AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 24°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A foggy start to Saturday, followed by plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. A good day to go out for weekend Christmas shopping. More details below:

TODAY:

Turning sunny this afternoon as high pressure lingers to our north. Conditions remain dry and quiet with mostly calm winds. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover builds up overnight ahead of our next active weather pattern. A chance of scattered snow showers is likely by 4 AM. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

A mix of scattered snow and rain showers moves through the Twin Tiers. Precipitation begins in the morning hours as an Alberta Clipper, a type of low pressure system, affects the region by that time. A few whiteout conditions with low visibilities may be possible. Snowfall could generally accumulate up to 1 inch after Sunday, with higher amounts in the mountains and lower amounts in the valleys. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, snow and rain showers continue. Additional accumulations under .5″ are possible. Lows in the low 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain and snow move out early for Monday. Cloud cover decreases for the rest of the day. Sunshine returns on Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region. High pressure moves out Wednesday, leading to increasing clouds. Snow and rain return on Thursday and Friday due to a large, long-lasting system bringing moisture from far out west. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30’s for the whole workweek.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, CLOUDY OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SNOW & RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: SNOW & RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

