Happy Friday! It will be a pleasant weather day. We stay dry and see mostly sunny conditions. Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into early tomorrow morning. It will not be as dense or widespread as this morning’s fog.

Clouds filter in throughout the day on Saturday, especially in the evening. We turn mostly cloudy heading into Saturday night where some showers move in. The bulk of the showers do not enter the area until Sunday morning and we continue to deal with scattered showers throughout the day. Showers continue into Monday and look to be widespread. All of these showers are with an area of low pressure moving in from the west. There is a slight chance for lingering showers on Tuesday. By midweek, clouds decrease and we dry out. Broken clouds on Thursday but still able to see some sunshine and we stay dry.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

