TODAY:

It is quite the foggy start to the day with dense fog in certain locations. This fog will lift mid to late morning. After the foggy start to the day, we see plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and valley fog develops late tonight again.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine continues into midweek. Temperatures are the warmest Wednesday as we are about 15-20 degrees above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Changes are ahead for the end of the week and into the weekend. Clouds increase for Thursday but we do remain dry. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop on Friday ahead of a cold front which will really drop our temperatures. Rain is more widespread on Saturday and showers continue into Sunday. Winds will be stronger over the weekend with gusts as high as 30 mph being possible. The chance for showers remains for Monday and we are noticeable cooler.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

