TODAY:

A hazy sky with some passing clouds are starting our day. We will be mostly sunny today with a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm being possible. Most look to stay dry today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine continues for the middle of the week. We are also cooler.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The chance for showers increases for the end of the week as scattered showers develop for Thursday and Friday. We dry out on Saturday but showers are quick to return for Sunday and Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram