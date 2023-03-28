TODAY:

It is a cloudy and foggy start to the day. We stay mostly cloudy today with some stray showers developing for the afternoon. Any stray showers we see will be light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds decrease and we turn mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

The break in clouds is short-lived as more clouds filter in for Wednesday ahead of a cold front late day. This cold front brings a rain/snow mix to the area. Snow accumulation looks to be light with a quick trace to two inches possible. Higher elevations will see the most snow. Winds also increase as the cold front enters the area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine returns by Thursday but does not last for long. Rain showers end our week and start our weekend. Temperatures will also be mild. We are a little cooler Sunday and see some sunshine. Mild temperatures then start the new week and we stay mostly sunny.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN/SNOW MIX LATE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram