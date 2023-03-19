TODAY:

Cold and windy with a few stray lake effect snow showers in the Binghamton Area. Wind speeds reach near 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures stay below average for the last day of the winter season. Highs reach the low 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Drying out as high pressure moves into the region. Staying mostly clear and a bit breezy overnight. Low temperatures are in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Lots of sunshine on Monday. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Temperatures are above-average with highs in the mid 40’s. Staying clear overnight, but cloud cover may increase in some areas. Lows in the upper 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

Dry weather continues on Tuesday with a few bits of cloud cover. High pressure moves out on Wednesday, allowing even more cloud cover. This is followed by rain showers on Thursday as a frontal system moves in from the northwest. Rain showers continue until next weekend. High temperatures reach the 40’s and 50’s all week.

SUNDAY: STRAY LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

MONDAY: SUNSHINE, VERY DRY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter