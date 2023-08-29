TODAY:

Patchy fog is once again starting our day. This will lift by mid-morning. We are mostly cloudy today with stray to isolated showers. An isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, more widespread showers and thunderstorms move through with some heavy rain possible. Localized flash flooding is possible tonight into early tomorrow morning, especially in areas that have already seen heavy rain recently.

TOMORROW:

We turn mainly dry by Wednesday with just a lingering shower possible. Otherwise, we are seeing some broken cloud cover.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the end of the week, we are dry and quiet. Plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Labor Day weekend is also looking good and we warm up. Temperatures reach above average by the weekend and into Labor Day. The dry weather also continues into Labor Day weekend.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

