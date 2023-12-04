TODAY:

We have entered the post-frontal lake effect setup this morning– between cold air filtering in behind the front and a transition to westerly flow. This brings scattered showers throughout the day, and as we get cooler throughout the later half of our day, we could see a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures today top off in the mid to low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are mostly cloudy. Any lingering activity due to lake effect will be mainly flurries or an isolated snow shower as temperatures dive into the low 30s and upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will continue to see chances for flurries or light snow showers due to the lake effect through midweek and into Thursday when a weak clipper system approaches the region leaving us with another chance for a wintry mix. Otherwise, we are mainly partly cloudy heading into the end of the week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WARMER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/WINDY

HIGH: 52

Have a lovely day!

