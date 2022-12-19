TODAY:

A breezy start to the day with real feel temperatures in the upper teens, so be sure to bundle up a little more today. Wind gusts reach 20 MPH later this afternoon. Stray lake effect snow showers are also possible. Highs reach the mid 30’s, but feel more like the mid 20’s.

TONIGHT:

Lake effect snow moves out as high pressure takes control of the area. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the overnight hours. Lows drop to the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Staying dry due to high pressure in control of the region, though we will likely still see some cloud cover. Not as breezy on Tuesday, but temperatures are slightly lower compared to Monday. Highs reach the low 30’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid teens.

LATER THIS WEEK:

Dry weather continues for Wednesday, but high pressure moves out Thursday. This leads to our next chance of rain and snow showers for Thursday and Friday as a strong low pressure system quickly moves in. The chance of precipitation likely starts off as snow in the morning, rain in the afternoon, and snow again overnight. Highs reach the low 40’s for both days. The low pressure system leads to a strong dip in the polar jet stream, which means arctic air quickly rushes in behind the low pressure system. This leads to temperatures only reaching the upper teens for Saturday. Drier weather returns on Christmas day, but staying cold with highs in the low 20’s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY, STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: RAIN & SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: RAIN THEN WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 46 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: LINGERING SNOW

HIGH: 17 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 10