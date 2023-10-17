TODAY:
Lake effect clouds and isolated showers continue today, but they’re much less widespread than the past few days. Chances for showers decrease throughout the day, and we could even see a few breaks of sunshine in between showers and clouds. This will help us warm up into the mid to upper 50s with many areas near 60.
TONIGHT:
We are mainly dry and cloudy by this evening. Overnight, clouds start to break apart, and we cool off into the low 40s. Also, we have a chance for patchy fog with this clearing.
REST OF THE WEEK:
We have two beautiful fall days Wednesday into Thursday. We don’t see any showers returning until overnight Thursday into Friday, ahead of the cold front that moves in for the weekend. These showers and isolated storms stay with us throughout the weekend, cooling us down into the mid to low 50s in the process.
TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 55 LOW: 42
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 57 LOW: 43
THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY
HIGH: 61 LOW: 50
FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 62 LOW: 44
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY
HIGH: 54 LOW: 37
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 30
MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 44
Have a wonderful day!
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram