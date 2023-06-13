TODAY:

Decreasing clouds this morning will allow for a mostly sunny day. The clouds are quick to return for the late afternoon and evening. This is ahead of some showers tonight.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing.

TOMORROW:

More showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, especially during the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers and thunderstorm potential continues for Thursday. Our unsettled pattern holds into Friday. Saturday looks to be a mainly dry day before shower chances return for Sunday and Monday!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49