TODAY:

We are expecting a brief pause between snow showers this morning. Scattered snow showers pick back up this afternoon, which could leave a light dusting over grassy surfaces and local untreated roads. High temperatures today top off in the low 30s, just above freezing, and we are expecting gusty winds throughout the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers slow down this evening. Most are under cloudy skies and gusty winds continue, and there’s only a chance for some more flurries throughout the evening. Temperatures tonight dip into the low 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We push into a drier pattern by tomorrow, most only see a chance for lingering flurries. We will be dry and back in the 40s by Thursday, before rainfall returns for the start of December.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter