TODAY:

Today temperatures will be warming up to the upper 80s to set the tone for a warm and humid week. Showers and storms are expected to be scattered for most of the day.

TONIGHT:

Showers from earlier in the day look to taper off and we dry off moving into overnight. We cool off into the low 60s and skies will be on the cloudier side.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are looking at another day of isolated showers and storms Tuesday, but we can expect to dry out moving into Wednesday, and temperatures reaching the 90s by the end of the work week.

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MIANLY DRY

HIGH: 87 LOW : 67

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW : 70

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LATE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: SHOWERS EARLY. PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 77