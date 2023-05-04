TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day with some patchy drizzle and isolated showers. This will be the case throughout the day. Temperatures today will be a bit warmer than the last couple of days.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

Stray showers linger on Friday and we continue to warm up. Clouds start to decrease Friday night and we dry out.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine returns for the upcoming weekend and we see temperatures reach near or even above average. Temperatures stay above average into next week and we start next week mostly sunny. Clouds filter in for Tuesday and shower chances return. This continues into midweek.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram