TODAY:

Showers will be with us for the morning before dispersing in the afternoon. We will remain cloudy throughout the day with highs near fifty.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mainly cloudy again for the overnight. It will be dry and cooler with lows in the mid thirties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We start off cloudy on Thanksgiving and will see more sunshine as clouds decrease in the afternoon. Highs will rise to the upper forties to near fifty. It will be much cooler on Friday to end the work week with highs in the upper thirties behind a cold front that moves through in the morning. We will see a mixture of clouds and sun. Skies wil be mostly sunny to start off the weekend on Saturday with highs in the upper thirties again. We warm up to the lower forties on Sunday with clouds on the increase.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Showers return as we start off the new work week for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower forties on Monday and the upper thirties on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37