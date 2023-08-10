TODAY:

It is a cloudy and foggy start to the day. The fog lifts throughout the morning but we stay cloudy. Widespread showers move in this morning and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms could contain gusty winds. Localized flash flooding is a concern today for poor drainage areas.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers linger early. Otherwise, clouds decrease tonight.

TOMORROW:

By Friday, we are dry and quiet. Broken cloud cover will be the case for Friday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The dry and quiet weather does not last long. Showers and thunderstorms develop again for Saturday. During Saturday afternoon, isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Isolated showers linger into Sunday. We stay active beyond the weekend as showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we dry out and clouds break apart.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW : 60

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW : 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram