TODAY:
Patchy fog is starting our day and will lift by mid-morning. Clouds increase this morning and showers move in. Showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT:
Stray showers and thunderstorms linger tonight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.
TOMORROW:
The active weather pattern remains for Tuesday as a low pressure system moves through which results in showers and thunderstorms.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Isolated showers linger for Wednesday. By Wednesday night, clouds decrease and we are dry. Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday. Some passing clouds for Saturday and we are mostly sunny for Sunday. It is shaping up to be a nice Labor Day weekend.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 62
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 62
WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 52
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 52
FRIDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 55
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 61
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 80 LOW: 61
