TODAY:

Patchy fog is starting our day and will lift by mid-morning. Clouds increase this morning and showers move in. Showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers and thunderstorms linger tonight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

The active weather pattern remains for Tuesday as a low pressure system moves through which results in showers and thunderstorms.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Isolated showers linger for Wednesday. By Wednesday night, clouds decrease and we are dry. Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday. Some passing clouds for Saturday and we are mostly sunny for Sunday. It is shaping up to be a nice Labor Day weekend.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram