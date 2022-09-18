AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 49°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Waking up to dry and quiet weather this Sunday morning. Patchy fog in the valleys clears out by the end of the morning hours. Sunshine in the beginning of the afternoon with a warm breeze. Highs reach the low 80’s. A slight chance of showers this evening as a weak frontal system inches closer to the Twin Tiers from the north. Chances are greater in the Finger Lakes. Overnight, mostly quiet with cloudy skies and a stray shower. Lows in the low 60’s.

A stronger upper-level disturbance moves into the region Monday morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely as a cold front passes through from the Great Lakes. Brief heavy downpours may be possible. Highs in the low 70’s. Rainfall quiets down in the evening and remains mostly light, so a wash out is not expected. Overnight, partly cloudy and drier as the cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Lows near the low 50’s.

Dry weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Above-average temperatures likely due to plenty of sunshine. Rain showers return Wednesday night and Thursday as another cold front passes through. Kicking off the fall season with much cooler conditions. Highs only reach the 60’s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT, COOLER

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

