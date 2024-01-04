TODAY:

Isolated snow showers linger throughout the morning as the cold front continues to sweep through the region. Cooler temperatures move in behind this front, leaving our temperatures this morning in the mid-30s as our high for the day. High pressure also moves in behind this cold front, which quickly dries us out heading into the afternoon and evening. The transition to high pressure will also bring gusty winds this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are mainly dry and partly cloudy. We remain breezy and clearer skies will help temperatures drop down to the upper teens

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are staying dry and seasonably chilly into Saturday morning. We are tracking a coastal low that could potentially bring measurable snow into the region from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. More specific details are to come regarding this winter weather event as we get closer to the time of impact.

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 41

