Happy Tuesday! We have dealt with showers the last two days and even some thunderstorms. Today is a continuation of the same. It is all with this area of low pressure to the north. The counterclockwise circulation around the area of low pressure is ushering in moisture from the Great Lakes. As a result, scattered showers once again develop today and an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Overnight, a cold front moves through keeping showers in the forecast. This cold front drops our temperatures and changes our wind direction. We go from the southwest today to the northwest tomorrow and it will be breezy.

A northwest wind on Wednesday brings in lake-effect clouds and showers for midweek. High pressure builds in for Thursday and Friday. Clouds decrease on Thursday and sunshine is with us on Friday. For this weekend, we are watching the remnants of hurricane Ian. At this current time, we look to just see increasing clouds Saturday and the clouds stick with us into the start of next week.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

