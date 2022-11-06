AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 32°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers with record high temperatures today. Mostly sunny and cooler conditions return next week. More details below:

TODAY:

Narrow bands of scattered rain showers periodically affect the Twin Tiers this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region. Showers move off to the northeast. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder may be possible, but no wash outs are expected. Highs near 74 degrees, which ties the record from 2020.

TONIGHT:

A stray shower could hold out at around midnight. Clearing out later with decreasing cloud cover and increasing high pressure. Lows drop to the low 50’s.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine to start off the workweek. Staying dry as high pressure regains control of the region. Highs only reach the upper 60’s due to another cold front. This cold front will be a weak disturbance, so no rainfall is expected. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 30’s.

THIS WEEK:

Dry conditions continue midweek. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with temperatures only reaching the low 50’s as the second cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but an increase in cloudiness occurs Thursday night. A chance of showers returns Friday as another cold front sweeps through the region. The next weekend starts with a stray shower, followed by mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, BREEZY AND WARM

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, A STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

