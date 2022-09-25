AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 46°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Waking up to a wet and dreary Sunday in the Twin Tiers. A line of moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is likely due to a cold front moving through the region. This front will continue bringing upper-level disturbances in the area. Showers become more spread out by the afternoon as the cold front moves out. Highs reach near the mid 60’s. Rainfall amounts generally up to 0.25″ possible in the Southern Tier. The Northern Tier may only get up to 0.2″, but chances of severe weather, including severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, are greater. Overnight, isolated showers possible. Mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows in the low 50’s.

Isolated showers continue for Monday as more moisture is brought in from a large low pressure system near the Great Lakes. The low pressure system weakens over time, but rainfall chances remain fairly high. High temperatures reach the low 60’s. Overnight, drying out briefly, but showers quickly return as low pressure still lingers near the region. Lows in the upper 40’s.

The chance of showers decreases midweek. This is due to the low pressure system moving out to the northeast. High pressure builds into the region Thursday. This results in drier conditions and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures only reach the upper 50’s due to northwesterly winds. Dry weather continues for the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT, COOLER

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

