TODAY:

An occluded front pushing in from the midwest brings scattered showers by the late morning. We’ll see rounds of these widely scattered showers all day. Temperatures are warmer today, topping off in the upper 40s, with a few of us seeing 50.

TONIGHT:

This evening, we will see a few more showers before we get a brief dry pause later tonight. Showers will pick back up overnight, becoming steady and widespread across the region into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight only drop into the mid to low 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will continue to look at the chance for showers all week, and we head into the weekend with a chance for a few flurries. However, the new year is looking to start on a mainly dry note, but lake effect cloud cover is likely.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: STEADY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

NEW YEARS EVE: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

NEW YEARS DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 35

