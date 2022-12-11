AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 24°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting off cloudy today, but rain and snow showers move in later this morning and afternoon. More details below:

TODAY:

Scattered showers move into the Twin Tiers along with a fast-moving low pressure system. Precipitation starts off as lake effect snow in the morning, and then transitions to a rain and snow mix in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Snow accumulations could range from a trace to 3″ across the region, with higher amounts in the higher elevations. Overnight, a slight chance of snow showers, but mainly cloudy otherwise. Lows in the low 30’s.

TONIGHT:

A slight chance of snow showers, but mainly cloudy otherwise. Snow moves towards the northeast along with the low pressure system. Lows in the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy for Monday with a slight chance of snow in the morning hours. Drier conditions return in the afternoon. Cooler than Sunday due to cool, arctic air rushing in behind a cold front. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Staying dry overnight. Cloud cover decreases as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Lows in the upper teens.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry conditions continue into Tuesday as high pressure remains in control of the region. Mostly sunny skies expected. High pressure moves out Wednesday, leading to a buildup in cloud cover. Rain and snow Thursday and Friday due to a large and long-lasting low pressure system from the west coast. Slight chance of snow showers on Saturday. High temperatures stay in the 30’s throughout the workweek.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND DRY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter