Clouds are starting our day with some stray showers throughout the morning. The more widespread rain arrives this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe with strong winds being the main concern. This is due to a cold front. During the afternoon, heavy rain is likely at times. Rainfall accumulation looks to be 1-2 inches for today.

Overnight, we are drying out with a mostly cloudy sky.

Dry air is in place for the start of Tuesday which leads to some sunshine. Clouds are quick to return going into late day Tuesday and stray showers develop. Showers continue into Tuesday night.

Scattered showers develop for Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening. More showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. The shower activity does not end there. We see more scattered showers on Friday. Saturday is a dry day with some broken cloud cover. Sunday sees the return of more showers.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

