TODAY:

Our quiet weather pattern continues today with an area of high pressure in control. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures also reach above average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are below average as temperatures are quick to drop with mostly clear conditions.

THANKSGIVING:

For Thanksgiving, we are looking good. Temperatures are mild and clouds increase ahead of some unsettled weather for the end of the week. We do stay dry for the day.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers move in for Friday and will be scattered as a cold front enters the area. Temperatures also remain above average and rain will be the main precipitation type. Saturday is a dry day with broken cloud cover. An area of low pressure moves through the area on Sunday and brings widespread rain throughout the day. High temperatures stay above average through the weekend. Temperatures get cooler going into the start of next week. Stubborn clouds also stick around Monday and Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

