Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Quiet weather today before some wintry weather on Tuesday. How much snow will we see? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a quiet start to the day with some broken cloud cover. This will be the case throughout the day and we stay dry. A stray flurry is possible. Temperatures will also be below average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds increase and we turn mostly cloudy. Dry weather continues and so does the below average temperatures.

TOMORROW:

Attention turns to Tuesday and Tuesday night as our first winter weather system moves in. Tuesday will be a cloudy day and a rain/snow mix moves in for the afternoon. It starts out spotty and then becomes widespread by the late evening hours. A change from a rain/snow mix to all snow happens Tuesday night. This is an early season winter weather system so it is elevation and temperature dependent. Higher elevations will see higher totals and valleys will see lower totals. In general, the accumulation looks to be 1-3 inches across the area at this time.

REST OF THE WEEK:

All precipitation tapers off early Wednesday but slippery conditions are possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Behind our winter weather system, we see lake-effect showers for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday but most look to stay dry. Sunshine returns for the weekend and we are dry. Colder air is in place for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures are well below average.

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, PM RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

