TODAY:

We wrap up the work week today on a quiet note. High pressure is in control and keeping us dry, but cloud cover is increasing throughout the day. Temperatures today are mild in the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are mostly cloudy and staying dry. Temperatures are cool in the low 30s and upper 20s. Clouds increase overnight ahead of a few showers moving in for Saturday.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK:

Spotty showers move in by Saturday evening. Most are just under plain rain showers, but a few in higher elevations could see a rain/snow mix. Those showers linger into Sunday morning, but chances for any precipitation decrease throughout the day, with our Christmas day staying dry under the brief return of high pressure! It’s a Christmas miracle!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41

Have a FABULOUS Friday!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter