TODAY:

It is a quiet start to the day with plenty of sunshine. We stay dry and quiet today with temperatures reaching about 15 degrees above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mild and mostly clear. Dry weather also holds.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Tuesday and we are a couple of degrees cooler for Tuesday. Although, we are still about 10 degrees above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Over the next seven days, we stay either completely or mostly sunny. This is as the quiet weather pattern continues. We also stay above average with high temperatures reaching about 10-15 degrees above normal.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

