TODAY:

It is a mostly clear start to the day with plenty of sunshine in store for us today. Temperatures today reach near average this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. This allows temperatures to drop pretty quickly.

TOMORROW:

We remain mostly sunny and dry for Thursday. Temperatures also really start to increase as high temperatures reach about 10 degrees above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Our warming trend continues into Friday, Clouds increase Friday ahead of a mostly cloudy weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday but these look to be light and isolated. Dry weather returns on Sunday before a better chance for showers moves in Monday. Showers linger into Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram