TODAY:
It is a mostly clear start to the day with plenty of sunshine in store for us today. Temperatures today reach near average this afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. This allows temperatures to drop pretty quickly.
TOMORROW:
We remain mostly sunny and dry for Thursday. Temperatures also really start to increase as high temperatures reach about 10 degrees above average.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Our warming trend continues into Friday, Clouds increase Friday ahead of a mostly cloudy weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday but these look to be light and isolated. Dry weather returns on Sunday before a better chance for showers moves in Monday. Showers linger into Tuesday.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 66 LOW: 40
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 74 LOW: 51
FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 56
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 45
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 44
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 66 LOW: 47
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 47
