TODAY:

Weather on repeat today as plenty of sunshine returns to the area. Temperatures also run about 10 degrees above average for our afternoon highs.

TONIGHT:

Mild temperatures continue tonight and we are mainly clear. As we go into tonight, our sky gets a bit hazy due to wildfire smoke moving in from the north.

TOMORROW:

We stay hazy for midweek but still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures also continue to rise.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the end of the week, we are 15 degrees above average and still see plenty of sunshine. On Saturday, there is a slight chance for showers but there looks to be a lack of moisture. These showers look to be quite isolated at this time. A quiet weather pattern then continues for Sunday and Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

