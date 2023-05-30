TODAY:
Weather on repeat today as plenty of sunshine returns to the area. Temperatures also run about 10 degrees above average for our afternoon highs.
TONIGHT:
Mild temperatures continue tonight and we are mainly clear. As we go into tonight, our sky gets a bit hazy due to wildfire smoke moving in from the north.
TOMORROW:
We stay hazy for midweek but still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures also continue to rise.
REST OF THE WEEK:
By the end of the week, we are 15 degrees above average and still see plenty of sunshine. On Saturday, there is a slight chance for showers but there looks to be a lack of moisture. These showers look to be quite isolated at this time. A quiet weather pattern then continues for Sunday and Monday.
Have an amazing day!
TUESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 81 LOW: 47
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 82 LOW: 53
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 87 LOW: 58
FRIDAY: HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 87 LOW: 60
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 54
SUNDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 79 LOW: 55
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 80 LOW: 53
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram