TODAY:

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid fifties along with some stray shower chances in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

That chance for a shower will continue into the overnight as lows drop into the mid fifties. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A stray chance for a flurry or a shower will last into Saturday morning. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of Veterans Day. It will be chilly with highs in the lower forties. We end the weekend on Sunday with highs in the mid forties along with partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny conditions will be with us on Monday to start off the new work week. It will be much warmer with highs in the low to mid fifties. A few more clouds move in for Tuesday with highs falling to near fifty. We remain partly cloudy into the second half of the work week. Highs will be in the upper fifties on Wednesday and the lower sixties on Thursday.

FRIDAY: TIMES OF SUN AND CLOUDS. PASSING PM SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: PASSING AM SHOWER. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 61