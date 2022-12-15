BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – All surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning through tomorrow as Greater Binghamton experiences its first major snow storm of the season.

For most of the region, the National Weather Service has called for 5 to 11 inches of snow accumulation, which may vary based on elevation.

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour may be possible.

When you mix together the strong winds, plus heavy, wet snow, power outages may occur.

Throughout the night, we can expect moderate to heavy snowfall with wind gusts blowing at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Broome County’s Director of the Office of Emergency Services Patrick Dewing says that travel over the next two days will be precarious.

“We recommend that you don’t travel, but if you do travel, travel with an abundance of caution. Slow down, make sure you’re leaving room for plows, don’t crowd the plows as they say, and really just take your time, plan a little extra time to get to where you’re going and just be vigilant with your head on a swivel.”

Sheriff Dave Harder issued a travel advisory for Broome County this afternoon.

A travel advisory does not restrict travel outright, but motorists are advised to use extreme caution.