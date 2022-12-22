BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the National Weather Service, a significant storm is set to hit our region later this afternoon.

The storm is expected to begin today and last through Saturday.

Anticipate heavy rainfall, minor flooding, strong winds, flash freezes, some snow, and dangerous wind chills.

More details from Binghamton’s National Weather Service:

Thursday-Friday Morning

Brief wintry mix onset Thursday changing to all rain with steady moderate-heavy rain Thursday night

Thursday night Rainfall amounts through Friday morning around 1-1.5″

Gusty southeast winds as high as 50 mph

Light snow accumulations in the high elevations on Thursday

Friday Afternoon-Saturday

Very cold air moves in quickly Friday afternoon and continues Friday night

Temperatures drop 25 to 35 degrees in 6 hours

West winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph

Rain quickly changes to snow – a quick 1-3″ expected

Potential for flash freeze which will cause roads to become icy and hazardous

Wind chills will drop below zero for much of the region

The Weather Service says to keep these conditions in mind while traveling for Christmas.