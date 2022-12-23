BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service has announced a wind chill advisory in effect until midnight tomorrow.

The combination of the cold temperatures, and the powerful, gusty winds of this storm are expected to result in temperatures in the teens and twenties below zero tonight.

The warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton, Mike Pellerito says that whatever snow or precipitation falls today, is most likely staying, as he expects temperatures to remain below freezing until the middle of next week.

Pellerito says that the incredibly cold temperatures can be attributed to the cold fronts up North that have been creeping down into the United States.

“With yet a lot of warm air surging northward ahead of it. Some air straight from Siberia and the North Pole just dropping right on down across the Canadian prairies. We’ve been watching this wall of artic air march its way across the United States at a very rapid clip and now it’s our turn, it has reached us.”

He says that in terms of snow accumulation for this storm, the Southern Tier can expect to see all of it fall by the end of the day today, but he mentions, that for those traveling for the holidays, it is important to research the weather patterns of their routes and destinations, as some places such as Buffalo and Watertown are receiving feet of snow.

“It is such an artic plunge on this one to where, if you have slush on the roads, they’re turning into ice. Really stubborn ice that’s going to be hard to shovel. Also, you know, last week, you could throw some salt down, it would melt the stuff, and this time, it’s going to be so cold, many of the usual treatments will not be very effective on this.”

Pellerito says that the good news is that the weather systems in the coming days are forecasted to be much more tame in terms of precipitation.

He says we should still expect howling winds resulting in sub zero temperatures until the middle of next week, but that if anything, we may receive a light dusting of snow here and there.

He reminds drivers to have an emergency kit of blankets, food and water in their vehicles in the event of an accident or stoppages.