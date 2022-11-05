AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 33°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:45 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:57 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy this weekend. A chance of scattered showers later as a cold front moves through the Twin Tiers. More details below:

TODAY:

Clouds throughout the day. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Breezy this afternoon with wind speeds over 15 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs reach the low 70’s, about 20 degrees above the average high temperature.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers is possible as a cold front from the Midwest moves closer towards the region. This upper-level disturbance continues bringing fairly strong winds. Lows in the low 60’s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. The chance of showers decreases in the evening as the cold front moves out of the area at that time. Highs reach the low 70’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy and slightly cooler due to the effects of the front. Drying out for the new workweek. Lows in the low 50’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Dry weather returns on Monday as high pressure regains control of the region. A slightly cooler afternoon, but temperatures still reach above average levels. Highs in the upper 60’s. Mostly sunny and cooler on Tuesday with highs only reaching near the mid 50’s. Dry and sunny conditions continue midweek. Cloud cover increases Thursday leading to a chance of showers Friday as another cold front moves through the Twin Tiers.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMER THAN AVERAGE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

