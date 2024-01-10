TODAY:

After reaching the high temperature yesterday evening, we reached our high temperature for the day this morning, which continues our non-diurnal heating pattern. After a cold front pushed through earlier this morning we will continue to see cooler and drier air filtering in throughout the day. The afternoon could see some isolated showers, which could be drizzle transitioning into light snow or flurries, otherwise we’re mainly cloudy. We also are looking at continued windy conditions as our pressure gradient remains tight, with sustained winds from 20-30 mph and wind gusts up to 45 mph. With well-saturated soil from yesterday’s system, this could make it easier for tree damage, so the risk for isolated power outages remains.

TONIGHT:

Gusty winds continue into the evening before calming down tonight. Temperatures gradually cool into the low 30s. An isolated snow shower or even stray flurries are possible this evening, otherwise we are mainly cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are looking at more snow showers for Thursday with an incoming clipper system, but most of our attention is to the weekend when another storm similar to Tuesday’s arrives Friday night. Snow showers, excessive rainfall, and very gusty winds are all likely to return late Friday heading into Saturday, with more snow supported by lake-effect expected by Saturday and partially into Sunday. With little recovery time from Tuesday’s system, we could easily see the return of localized flash flooding concerns. We’ll continue to monitor this system as it approaches.

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SNOW/DRIZZLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: LATE SNOW THEN RAIN. WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23

Have a WONDERFUL Wednesday!

