TODAY:

A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon with breezy conditions. Wind speeds up to 15 mph from the southwest are possible. Warmer air rushes in behind a warm front, leading to high temperatures in the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a chance of a stray drizzle as a weak cold front moves through the area. This drizzle turns into flurries later overnight as temperatures drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

The workweek begins with a chance of stray flurries. This quiets down to just mostly cloudy skies on Monday afternoon. High temperatures only reach the low 30’s after the cold front moves out of the area. Overnight, cloud cover breaks apart due to a brief period of high pressure. Lows drop to the upper teen’s.

THIS WEEK:

Our next significant chance of showers is Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall quickly moves along with a stronger cold front sweeping through the area. Drying out on Wednesday, which leads to mostly sunny skies. Another chance of showers on Thursday due to a low pressure system bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Milder weather returns on Friday, but a chance of snow and rain is possible next Saturday. High temperatures reach the 40’s for parts of the workweek.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUNSHINE & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY AND MILD

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLE CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY AND MILD

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

