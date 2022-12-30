TODAY:

Passing clouds this morning with some breaks in the clouds possible this afternoon. Some spotty showers move through today but most look to stay dry. As for temperatures, we reach well above average today.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight are mild and we are mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

An area of low pressure and cold front moves through this weekend. We are overcast for Saturday and Sunday. Rain showers move through on Saturday throughout the day and into the overnight. We dry out into Sunday. Temperatures remain well above average through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

It is a dry start to the new week but we remain mostly cloudy. Shower chances return Tuesday and Wednesday. Mild temperatures continue through next week.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN EARLY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

