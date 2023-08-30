AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 30TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 30TH: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

TODAY:

Lingering showers and cloud cover is the story today. We see a mix of sun and clouds while light lingering showers pass through the area.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see decreasing clouds and dry out. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine returns to the area as a high pressure system builds into the region and does not really go anywhere for a few days.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine continues for Friday. A warming trend takes us into Labor Day weekend with temperatures getting well above average by Labor Day. Passing clouds Saturday and then sunshine returns going into the start of next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

