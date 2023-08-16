TODAY:

Patchy fog is starting our day but will lift as we go through the mid-morning hours. Stray showers pop-up today as lingering moisture moves through the area. Most of these showers should be light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly clear and stay dry. Some patchy fog develops late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Thursday with us staying mainly dry.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We get a bit more active for Thursday night into Friday. A line of showers and thunderstorms moves into the area during this timeframe as a cold front enters from the west. Showers and thunderstorms linger throughout the day Friday. As we go into the weekend, we dry out just in time with sunshine both days. The quiet weather pattern holds into the beginning of next week with some peeks of sunshine.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW : 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW : 59

