AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 19°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – After a period of high pressure and warmth, another round of showers returns later this week. More details below:

TODAY:

Overcast this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of a spotty drizzle in the Twin Tiers as a low pressure system affects the region and slowly moves out. Highs reach the mid 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy overnight. Another low pressure system near the Great Lakes leads to another chance of a spotty drizzle in parts of the region. Mostly dry otherwise. Lows in the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Drying out during the day as high pressure gains control of the Twin Tiers. Filtered sunshine in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 50’s. Overnight, cloud cover builds up ahead of a warm front. This front brings a chance of rain showers later. Lows in the low 40’s.

THIS WEEK:

Rain showers likely on Tuesday due to moisture carried out from the Great Lakes. Showers last until Wednesday with highs peaking near 60 degrees. Drier and cooler on Thursday after a cold front quickly moves through the region. A mix of sunshine and clouds for Friday and the next weekend. Highs only reach the 30’s for the end of the week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH A SPOTTY DRIZZLE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, WARMER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY, BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MIX SUNSHINE AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

