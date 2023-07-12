TODAY:

Clouds are on the increase this morning ahead of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during that timeframe with the main threats being strong winds and heavy rain. Localized flash flooding is possible today due to the heavy rain.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms linger tonight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Thursday is the same story as Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is again possible with the main threats being strong winds and heavy rain. Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers and thunderstorms linger into Friday and the weekend as we stay active. By Monday, we are mainly dry before the chance for showers returns on Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

